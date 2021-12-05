File AY22 tax returns at the earliest: Income Tax department

NEW DELHI : The income tax department on Sunday urged taxpayers to check their annual information statements relating to tax credits and various transactions executed in the last financial year and file the tax return for the current assessment year at the earliest to avoid last-minute rush.

The due date for filing tax return for the current assessment year is 31 December.

The department said that more than 30 million tax returns have so far been filed on the new e-filing portal. More than 400,000 tax returns are being filed every day and the figure is increasing everyday as the extended due date is approaching, the department said in a statement.

“The Income Tax department strongly urges all taxpayers to view their form 26AS and annual information statement (AIS) through the e-filing portal to verify the accuracy of the tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax payments and avail of pre-filling of income tax returns (ITRs). It is important for taxpayers to cross check the data in the AIS statement with their Bank passbook, interest certificate, form 16 and capital gains statement from brokerages in case of purchase and sale of equity/mutual funds, etc.," the department said in the statement.

The department also said it has been issuing reminders through emails, text messages and media campaigns encouraging taxpayers to file their tax returns without further delay. “All taxpayers who are yet to file their income tax returns for AY2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliest to avoid last minute rush," the statement said.

The process of e-verification through Aadhaar based one-time password and other methods is important for the department to commence processing of the ITR and to issue refunds, the department said. It is encouraging to note that 2.69 crore returns have been e-verified, out of which more than 2.28 crore are through Aadhaar-based OTP, it said.

Taxpayers are urged to ensure that the bank account selected for credit of refund must have their PAN number linked at the bank to avoid refund failures.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.