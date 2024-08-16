Hello User
'File FIR within 6 hours': Centre's memorandum flags 'violence' against on-duty health care workers

'File FIR within 6 hours': Centre's memorandum flags ‘violence’ against on-duty health care workers

Livemint

The memorandum, signed by Atul Goel of the Union Director General of Health Services (DGHS), observed that “violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff at government hospitals”.

Medical professionals participate in a silent march as they condemn the rape and murder of a doctor, in Kolkata on August 15, 2024,

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a memorandum on Friday to the heads of government hospitals saying that they should register an institutional First Information Report (FIR) within six hours of any incidence of violence.

“In the event of any violence against any health care worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filing an Institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours of the incident," read the memorandum shared by news agency ANI on X platform on Friday.

The memorandum, signed by Atul Goel of the Union Director General of Health Services (DGHS), observed that “violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff at government hospitals". It stated, “A number of healthcare workers suffered physical violence during the course of their duty. Many were threatened or exposed to verbal aggression."

“Most of this violence is done either by patients or patients' attendees," the memorandum stated.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued the statement after doctors at RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata were allegedly attacked by a mob during a protest on Wednesday night. The doctors were protesting to seek justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and killed in the hospital's seminar room on August 9.

Senior resident Doctor at AIIMS Mangalagiri, Dr Sreeja, was quoted by ANI as saying, “On the eve of Independence Day, the protesting doctors at RG Kar faced mob attacks and also police attacks. The hospital was vandalised and evidence was erased. In condemnation of this, we are protesting here. It's not just a crime against doctors.

“It's a crime against women and humanity. We request the CBI to conduct a transparent investigation. The victim's family should receive adequate compensation. We also demand a Central Protection Act for all healthcare workers," Sreeja added.

Doctor allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata

On August 9, a junior doctor was found dead, reportedly in a half-naked condition, inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Her family alleged that she had been raped and murdered. The incident sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community nationwide.

