File ITR now, don't wait for last day, says I-T Dept. Know important dates

To ease the burden on people in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the dates to file Income Tax Returns have been extended.

The usual date for filing ITR for the financial year of 2019-20 would have been 31 July, 2020. However, individuals can now file their ITR by 31 December this year.

The deadline to file ITR by individual taxpayers for the financial year 2019-20 ends on December 31, 2020, while the same for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited is January 31, 2021, the tax department has said.

Taking to Twitter, the Income Tax dept wrote, "More than 4.23 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 27th of December, 2020. Have you filed yours? If not filed as yet, don't wait. File your #ITR for AY 2020-21 TODAY!"

The Income Tax Department had extended the due date for filing the ITR, to simplify the tax-filing process for assesses, amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The taxpayers now have until the end of December to file their return of income, earned between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, instead of 30 November.

Important dates to keep in mind for filing your ITR:

1) The due date of furnishing the income tax returns for taxpayers whose accounts require to be audited has been extended to 31 January next year.

2) The due date for furnishing of various audit reports under the Act, including the tax audit report and report in respect of international or specified domestic transaction, is extended to December end.

3) The due date for the small taxpayers, or income tax assessees with tax liability up to ₹1 lakh, is 31 January next year.

4.15 cr ITRs filed for AY 2020-21 till 26 Dec

The Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) has said that more than 4.15 crore income tax returns have been filed for the assessment year (AY) 2020-21 till 26 December.

"More than 4.15 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 26th of December, 2020. A total of 1,46,812 ITRs have been filed up to 12 pm on Sunday," the CBDT wrote on Twitter.

This includes over 2.34 crore taxpayers filing ITR-1, over 89.89 lakh filing ITR-4, over 49.72 lakh ITR-3 and over 30.36 lakh filing ITR-2.

