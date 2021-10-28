Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed state's police to register a case of sedition against those who were celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup match that took place on October 24.

"Those celebrating Pakistan's victory will face sedition charges: CM Yogi Adityanath," said the CMO in a tweet with a snippet of a newspaper clipping reporting the above-mentioned order passed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

UP Police have booked 7 people in 5 districts and taken 4 people in custody for allegedly raising pro-Pak slogans or celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup match that took place on Oct 24: CMO pic.twitter.com/o1ceq5L7ED — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2021

So far the UP police has booked seven people in a total of five districts and taken four people in custody for allegedly raising Pro-Pak slogans or celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 Cricket World Cup.

The statement from the UP government has come after reports of penal actions were taken against similar celebrations in other parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered two FIRs under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against two medical colleges students in Srinagar for allegedly indulging in a celebration of the Pakistan team’s win. In Rajasthan, a school teacher was expelled after her WhatsApp status over the match went viral on social media.

On Sunday, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets and none of the Men in Blue bowlers were able to leave an impact as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the bowling to the cleaners.

