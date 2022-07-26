Filing ITR for income in capital market? Zerodha's here to help. Details inside

There is no extension in the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR). With five days left for the due date of July 31, the Income Tax department has asked taxpayers to avoid last minute rush and complete their ITR process. Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha on Tuesday stated that don't miss filing even if you have made losses or else you may get a notice from the IT department. Kamath said their tax P&L report has everything to file ITR such as capital gains, speculative & business income, turnover reports, and more. Currently, taxpayers are required to file ITR for FY22 (the assessment year 2022-23).

