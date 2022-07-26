Filing ITR for income in capital market? Zerodha's here to help. Details inside

Zerodha's tax P&L report has everything to file ITR such as capital gains, speculative & business income, turnover reports, and more. Currently, taxpayers are required to file ITR for FY22 (the assessment year 2022-23).
There is no extension in the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR). With five days left for the due date of July 31, the Income Tax department has asked taxpayers to avoid last minute rush and complete their ITR process. Nithin Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha on Tuesday stated that don't miss filing even if you have made losses or else you may get a notice from the IT department. Kamath said their tax P&L report has everything to file ITR such as capital gains, speculative & business income, turnover reports, and more. Currently, taxpayers are required to file ITR for FY22 (the assessment year 2022-23).
Through his Twitter account, Kamath said, "There is no extension for tax filing this year. Don't miss filing even if you've made losses, you may get a notice."
He added, "Our Tax P&L report has everything to file your ITR—capital gains, speculative & business income, turnover reports, & more."
Zerodha in a statement, said, as a trader, it’s extremely important to file your taxes, regardless of whether you made a profit or loss. Most people assume that just because they’ve made losses, it’s not necessary to file taxes, but that’s a mistake—you may get a notice from the Income Tax Department regardless of that.
"We also understand that filing your taxes can seem complicated, so we’ve built reports on Console to make this as easy as possible," Zerodha's statement added.
Notably, the tax P&L report gives a breakup of - speculative equity intraday trades, non-speculative F&O trades, capital gains from delivery trades, and charges, taxes, and net gains or losses.
Zerodha said the tax P&L report also includes a trade-wise P&L for all segments, including a provision for grandfathering long-term capital gains (LTCG) on equity and equity mutual fund investments made on or before January 31, 2018. Tradewise P&L contains all the information you need to report long-term transactions under Section 112A in your ITR.
Further, the tax P&L report on the console contains scrip-wise and trade-wise computations of the turnover as per Section 44AB, which can be used to determine if a tax audit is required.
The console also gives you an understanding of taxes levied on profits from buyback or dividend received details along with other charges.
The stock broker cited that in 2019, a tax on all buybacks was introduced and profits from buybacks are no longer taxed in the hands of the investors. So all buyback trades are shown separately in the trades-wise P&L so that the profits from all buybacks can be reduced from the total short-term capital gains.
Also, all the dividends for the previous financial year are shown separately. Dividends have to be filed under the income from other sources head in your ITR. Meanwhile, all the charges and credits that are not part of your contract notes are shown on a separate sheet as other debits and credits.
How to download your tax P&L statement on Zerodha's console:
- Visit console.zerodha.com/dashboard
- Click Reports and then Tax P&L.
- Select the Financial year (FY) and the period (quarterly or annually).
- Click on the arrow button.
- Click on Download Tax P&L report for all segments to download tax P&L the report.
