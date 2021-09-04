Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed chancellors of all central universities to fill up 6,000 vacant posts by October.

Addressing Vice-Chancellors of 46 central universities, the education minister has set a deadline of September 10 for the universities for advertising the vacancies.

The minister also asked the central universities chancellor to establish campuses as a breeding ground for sports and job creation.

According to the union education minister, there are 6,229 posts vacant in universities, out of which 1,012 are in SC category, 592 in ST category, 1,767 posts in OBC category, 805 in EWS category and 355 in divyang category.

"Let us work on a mission mode to fill up the posts by October. There can be a few anomalies, but by September 10 all the universities should have advertised," he said.

On reforms like four-year degree courses, Pradhan said that the universities have the autonomy to decide the roll-out strategy and as these reforms take time, universities should start consultations with teachers and students while preparing the framework for implementation from 2022.

Speaking about the New Education Policy (NEP), he noted that Japanese language should be an additional skill. "Suppose a postgraduate in English literature has also studied Japanese language, that person's employability gets enhanced multifold in India itself."

"The New Education Policy, 2020 will play a crucial role in placing India at the top of the emerging new world order, and as custodians of India’s destiny our universities should fulfill their responsibilities outlined in the NEP," he added.

Pradhan also backed the JNU over the new course on counter-terrorism for engineering students. The minister said that there will be student rebellion and in a democracy there has to flexibility to accommodate.

"Universities should focus on bringing back on schedule the academic routine which had been disrupted by the pandemic in last two years," Pradhan concluded.

