Film business to contract 85% in FY21: ICRA

NEW DELHI: With theatres shut for nearly seven months this fiscal and audiences wary of returning to cinemas any time soon, Indian movie business revenues will likely contract 80-85% in FY21, according credit rating agency Icra Ltd.

Such a pronounced decline in revenues will lead to operating losses for film exhibitors, though the industry’s (multiplexes) monthly cash burn will reduce from ₹57 crore in H1 FY2021 to ₹25-30 crore in H2 FY2021 supported by a sequential uptick in revenues and increased cost rationalisation, the agency said in a statement.

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic followed by multiple lockdowns has severely hit revenues of the Indian media and entertainment (M&E­) industry, including film exhibition, print media and TV broadcasting segments. Icra has maintained its negative credit outlook for the film exhibition, print media and TV broadcasting segments. While the credit metrics of film exhibitors will weaken materially in FY2021 due to the pandemic, those of entities involved in print media and TV broadcasting segments will see a moderate impact.

“While cinema operations have started in most states with 50% of their capacities, occupancy levels at multiplexes are at present very low, at mid-single digit percentage levels (of the permitted capacity). The occupancy levels will remain subdued during the balance four months of FY2021 as consumers are likely to stay away from enclosed places, amid rising cases of covid-19 infections," Sakshi Suneja, assistant vice-president, ICRA, said in a statement.

“While over-the-top (OTT) platforms shall remain the preferred mode of release of small-to-mid-sized budget films during FY2021, producers of large budget films are expected to defer their releases to Q1 FY2022 and beyond. In the absence of fresh content, advertisement revenues will also remain muted," Suneja added.

Print media is expected to witness a 30% year-on-year decline in revenues in FY21. However, the good part is that since July 2020, there has been a month-on-month recovery in newspaper circulation and this will eventually recover to pre-covid levels by Q4 FY2021. Advertisement revenues have picked up well in Q3 FY2021, led by festive season demand, with most entities also witnessing an uptick in ad-rates. Overall, advertisement revenues will improve sequentially, though will be lower by 7-8% on a Y-o-Y basis in H2 FY2021, Icra said in the statement. The agency expects operating profit margins (OPM) of print media entities to be supported by savings in newsprint costs, thus witnessing a lower contraction by up to 200 bps Y-o-Y in FY2021.

The television broadcasting industry is likely to witness a Y-o-Y decline of 15-20% in revenues in FY2021, a revision from earlier estimates of a revenue contraction of 18-25% in FY2021, given the higher-than-expected growth in subscription revenues in H1 FY2021 and stronger Y-o-Y recovery in advertisement revenues since Q2 FY2021.

"Subscription revenues for TV broadcasters will hold steady in H2 FY2021 as consumers are likely to continue their TV viewing amid limited outdoor avenues of entertainment. Overall, subscription revenues are expected to witness mid-single digit revenue growth in FY21," Kinjal Shah, vice-president, Icra, said in a statement.

“Advertisement revenues witnessed a good traction during the festive season and will witness a strong recovery in H2 FY2021 (vis-a-vis H1 FY2021), as economic activity and growth improve; however, the same will be lower by 5% on a Y-o-Y basis. Given the 25% revenue decline in H1 FY2021 and the anticipated Y-o-Y revenue decline in H2 FY2021," Shah said adding that the OPM of TV broadcasters are expected to contract 400-500 bps in FY2021. Profitability pressures may also arise due to the increasing investments in content necessitated by increased competition from digital platforms.

