Film business to contract 85% in FY21: ICRA

Print media is expected to witness a 30% year-on-year decline in revenues in FY21. However, the good part is that since July 2020, there has been a month-on-month recovery in newspaper circulation and this will eventually recover to pre-covid levels by Q4 FY2021. Advertisement revenues have picked up well in Q3 FY2021, led by festive season demand, with most entities also witnessing an uptick in ad-rates. Overall, advertisement revenues will improve sequentially, though will be lower by 7-8% on a Y-o-Y basis in H2 FY2021, Icra said in the statement. The agency expects operating profit margins (OPM) of print media entities to be supported by savings in newsprint costs, thus witnessing a lower contraction by up to 200 bps Y-o-Y in FY2021.