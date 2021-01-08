Film channels see advertising spike in 2020, but English movie channels decline

New Delhi: The movie genre on television saw an 11% spike in advertising volumes in 2020 as compared to 2019, with the months of October and November seeing the highest share of average ad volumes, thanks to the festive period. According to data from television advertising measurement firm TAM Media Research, although ads on film channels had been growing between 2016 and 2020, the past year saw the highest share of ad volumes for the genre at 23%.

As per an August 2020 report on television viewership in India by TV viewership monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), film channels commanded 29% higher viewership than pre-covid at the peak of the lockdown which had then stabilized to 24%. Non-primetime slots were driving the spike, with Hindi and Marathi movie channels seeing 15% and 7% higher viewership, respectively, at these times. “With out-of-home entertainment shut indefinitely and OTT (over-the-top streaming) platforms accessible to a precious few in the country, it isn’t surprising that movie television channels have moved up in their share of the overall viewership pie," Prathyusha Agarwal, chief consumer officer at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, had said in an earlier interview to Mint.

Media experts said that big properties like the Indian Premier League (IPL) also helped push up average television viewership with a multiplier effect on movie channels and their ad volumes. However, unlike in 2019, in 2020, the English film channels disappeared from among the top five language channels in terms of ad volumes. While the Hindi movie sub-genre topped with 46% share of ad volumes in 2020, followed by Bhojpuri and Bengali movies, both at 8%, English, which had ranked second in 2019, with 10% share, was not present in the top-five list this year. Mint had earlier reported that specific TV genres such as English language entertainment, infotainment and lifestyle had been particularly hit during the pandemic, with their limited audience having moved to video streaming platforms.

These niche channels had already lost reach with the advent of the new tariff order (NTO) introduced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) that mandated unbundling of channels. A lot of English channels were bought as part of a bouquet and had good reach. However, in the à la carte regime, their reach and advertising dwindled, pushing several of them to shut shop. WarnerMedia International announced the shutdown of the HBO SD (standard definition) and HD (high definition) linear movie channels in India and Pakistan, as well as the WB linear movie channel in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives. Sony Pictures Networks India has discontinued AXN and AXN HD channels across India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Advertising share for regional movie channels rose by 5% during 2020, from 44% to 49% while the share of national channels dropped from 56% to 51%. Ad volumes on regional channels saw an 18% rise in 2020 compared to 2019.

Overall, 93% growth was seen in average ad volumes per day during the unlock period compared to the lockdown. The tally of categories grew by 64% whereas that for advertisers and brands nearly tripled as restrictions were eased.

Personal care or personal hygiene topped the list of sectors with 26% share of ad volumes followed by food and beverage (F&B) with 20% share. As far as categories go, toilet soaps led with 9% share in 2020. More than 145 categories registered positive growth with e-commerce, including media, entertainment and social media, witnessing the highest increase in ad secondages, followed by shampoos in the movie genre.

HUL topped the list of movie advertisers followed by Reckitt Benckiser while Dettol toilet soaps was the top brand during the year followed by Clinic Plus Shampoo.

