Film channels see advertising spike in 2020, but English movie channels decline

Media experts said that big properties like the Indian Premier League (IPL) also helped push up average television viewership with a multiplier effect on movie channels and their ad volumes. However, unlike in 2019, in 2020, the English film channels disappeared from among the top five language channels in terms of ad volumes. While the Hindi movie sub-genre topped with 46% share of ad volumes in 2020, followed by Bhojpuri and Bengali movies, both at 8%, English, which had ranked second in 2019, with 10% share, was not present in the top-five list this year. Mint had earlier reported that specific TV genres such as English language entertainment, infotainment and lifestyle had been particularly hit during the pandemic, with their limited audience having moved to video streaming platforms.