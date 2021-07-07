Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98, says Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier, speaking about the health condition of the legendary star, Saira had told ANI that although his health is stable, he will not be discharged yet.

Dilip Kumar was taken to the hospital on June 30 after he complained of breathing issues. This was his second visit to the hospital in June.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui," tweeted the official Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the legendary actor of Bollywood on Twitter and wrote," My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come.

Earlier, the veteran actor was hospitalised after a similar complaint on June 6.

Dilip Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king', had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday.

He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen in 'Qila' in 1998.

