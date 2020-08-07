Film shoots resume amid strict safety measures

Pooja Entertainment, the production house backing Bellbottom is being equally meticulous. Besides medical-grade masks and face shields, after consulting medical experts, the company is making it mandatory for all cast and crew to wear a wrist watch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress levels and pulse. A centralized dashboard will constantly record the parameters of the entire unit and keep a check for any changes in readings, it said in a statement. On-set guidelines to be followed at all times include maintaining social distancing of a minimum of six feet wherever possible, besides which hand-sanitizing stations will be made available at various touchpoints and all surface areas and equipment will be disinfected frequently using alcohol-based sanitizers before and after every shoot.