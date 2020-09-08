Film star photo shoots lose pomp, photographers and designers their gigs

“The (fashion and entertainment) industry is bleeding and it is a testing time for everyone," said designer Ashley Rebello who recently shot some promotional stills for television reality show Bigg Boss with actor Salman Khan but says he’s working two days a month compared to the 15-20 he was used to earlier. Designers like him have lost assistants and tailors who have gone back to their native towns while many have closed stores. As far as actual shoots go, not only can you no longer shoot lavishly with the routine three to six costume changes and lounge around in a studio but crew is minimal, you have at best, a camera man and an assistant in PPE gear.