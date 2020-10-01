Film stars’ brand deals, public appearances under scanner

Ranaut, meanwhile, according to Wavemaker’s Kumar, enjoys a certain equity in small-town India and may work for a brand that, say, is trying to reach out to women in those places. Shardah Uniyal, vice president, branding and communications, Birla Cellulose that has Ranaut on board for its fashion brand Liva said the company has not faced any backlash because of the actor, who has acquired more of a following than ever thanks to her courage.