Film, TV producers hope industry will be allowed to continue with shoots

New Delhi: The Indian Films and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) has said the industry has been following all safety measures and guidelines to check the spread of covid infection at project sites, and hopes the government will not impose curbs on shoots in Maharashtra.

To carry on film shoots safely, the IFTPC has said, all producers of ongoing projects have been asked to conduct RT-PCR or antigen tests for the crew. The council said said in a statement it has received confirmation of more than 9,000 tests conducted across 90 TV shows so far and these will be repeated in another 15 days to break the chain of covid infections besides conducting tests every week for additional safety.

JD Majethia, chairman of the TV and web wing, said while television broadcasters have borne the cost of tests, all the guidelines are being followed scrupulously and producers have been urged to create a bio-bubble on the sets and for post-production facilities for total safety.

In view of the stringent measures adopted by the entertainment industry, producers and companies hope the government will not impose any lockdown on shoots being carried out in Maharashtra. The epicenter of the second wave of covid infections has already imposed a partial lockdown and night curfew.

Emphasizing the need for smooth flow of entertaining content that helps keep people engaged at home, Majethia hoped the government will treat the industry as an essential service and its employees as frontline workers.

With all film and television-related production coming to a standstill during the nationwide lockdown last year, several film employees’ associations and studios had especially pointed to the dire straits of daily wage earners in the industry such as spot boys, painters, dancers, make-up artistes and junior artistes.

Relief funds had been set up for these workers, many of whom are part of the migrant labour force that comes from India’s smallest towns in search of both skilled and unskilled jobs.

