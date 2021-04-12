Film, TV producers hope industry will be allowed to continue with shoots

To carry on film shoots safely, the IFTPC has said, all producers of ongoing projects have been asked to conduct RT-PCR or antigen tests for the crew. The council said said in a statement it has received confirmation of more than 9,000 tests conducted across 90 TV shows so far and these will be repeated in another 15 days to break the chain of covid infections besides conducting tests every week for additional safety.

