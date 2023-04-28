Filmfare Awards 2023: Complete list of winners of 68th edition of awards2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 08:41 AM IST
From Alia Bhatt clinching the Best Actress trophy to Rajkummar Rao winning the Best Actor award, Filmfare Awards 2023 was mainly dominated by 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Badhai Do'.
Filmfare Awards 2023: The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards was held at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC, on April 28. The award show was hosted by Salman Khan, Maniesh Paul, and Ayushmann Khurrana. The latest event saw many young artists fulfilling their dreams of winning the iconic Black Lady.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×