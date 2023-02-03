Renowned filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Kasinadhuni Viswanath died at the age of 92 years around Thursday midnight. He took his last breath at a private hospital here. The filmmaker was not well for some time and was suffering from age-related issues, according to the news agency PTI.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the death of Viswanath, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said. “Viswanath was a rare distinguished film director who chose an ordinary story and turned it into a classic movie on the silver screen with his amazing talent."

In a tweet post, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over the death of the filmmaker.

“Vishwanath is a mirror of Telugu culture and Indian arts. Films under his direction have brought unparalleled respect to the Telugu film industry. He will remain forever in the hearts of Telugu people as an artist," he said.

Know more about filmmaker K Viswanath

Popularly known as 'Kalatapasvi', Viswanath was born in February 1930 in Andhra Pradesh. A prominent name not just in Telugu cinema but also in Tamil and Hindi films, he became the 48th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema. He was conferred with the award for the year 2016.

Viswanath, who started his journey as a sound artist, directed award-winning films such as "Sankarabharanam", "Sagara Sangamam", "Swati Mutyam", "Saptapadi", "Kaamchor", "Sanjog" and "Jaag Utha Insaan" in his long career that included an equally successful stint in front of the camera.

His other honors include Padma Shri in 1992, five National Awards, 20 Nandi Awards (given by the Andhra Pradesh government), and 10 Filmfare trophies including the Lifetime Achievement award.

Viswanath, who made 50 movies since 1965, was a celebrated filmmaker in the Telugu film industry. He had also been active in Tamil and Hindi cinema.

He debuted as a director with "Aatma Gowravam", which starred Akkineni Nageswara Rao and won the Nandi Award for the best feature film.

The filmmaker followed it with "Chelleli Kapuram", "O Seeta Katha", "Jeevana Jyoti" and "Sarada".

Viswanath also ventured into mainstream acting, working in movies like "Swarabhishekam" (which he directed as well), "Pandurangadu", "Narasimha Naidu", "Lakshmi Narasimha" and "Seemasimham", "Kuruthipunal", "Kakkai Siraginilae" and "Bagavathi", among others.

(With PTI inputs)