Filmmaker K Viswanath passed away at 92, condolences pour in
Renowned filmmaker Kasinadhuni Viswanath was unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues.
Renowned filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Kasinadhuni Viswanath died at the age of 92 years around Thursday midnight. He took his last breath at a private hospital here. The filmmaker was not well for some time and was suffering from age-related issues, according to the news agency PTI.
