Filmmaker K Viswanath passed away at 92, condolences pour in

Know more about filmmaker K Viswanath

Popularly known as 'Kalatapasvi', Viswanath was born in February 1930 in Andhra Pradesh. A prominent name not just in Telugu cinema but also in Tamil and Hindi films, he became the 48th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema. He was conferred with the award for the year 2016.