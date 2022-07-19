Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Noted filmmaker Mani Rathnam was admitted to a private hospital here, on Tuesday, reportedly over symptoms of fever. The corporate hospital where he has been admitted is yet to officially react. Sources said the ace director Mani Ratnam was taken to the hospital with symptoms of fever today and he underwent a checkup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noted filmmaker Mani Rathnam was admitted to a private hospital here, on Tuesday, reportedly over symptoms of fever. The corporate hospital where he has been admitted is yet to officially react. Sources said the ace director Mani Ratnam was taken to the hospital with symptoms of fever today and he underwent a checkup.

The filmmaker had tested negative for Covid-19, and is likely to be discharged today, the source added. The Ponniyin Selvan director was working on the post-production of his historical drama, which is slated for release on September 30.

The filmmaker had tested negative for Covid-19, and is likely to be discharged today, the source added. The Ponniyin Selvan director was working on the post-production of his historical drama, which is slated for release on September 30. {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.