Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma booked for offensive posts against Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: Report

A case has Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma by police in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district for allegedly making derogatory posts against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son and state minister Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmini, reported IANS.

The case was filed based on the complaint by a local leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against Varma at Maddipadu Police Station.

According to the report, TDP Mandal Parishad Secretary Ramalingam complained Varma who made the alleged derogatory comments last year against then Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu and his family members. The case is filed under IT Act and took up investigation.

Earlier, as part of the promotions for his movie 'Vyuham', Varma had made the comments on social media.

His movie was released late last year in the run-up to simultaneous polls to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha. Varma's movie is based on the events that led to the tragic death of then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash in 2009 and the subsequent formation of the YSR Congress Party by his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Previous conflicts: RGV, who is close to YSR Congress, has been a bitter critic of Chandrababu Naidu and earlier made the movie 'Lakshmi's NTR' on the love and marriage of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR) with Lakshmi Parvathi.

In the film, it was portrayed the controversial role of NTR's son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu who had led a revolt against NTR in 1995 to become the Chief Minister.

On several occasions, RGV allegedly made derogatory comments against Naidu, Lokesh and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, now the Deputy Chief Minister.

The case against RGV has been registered at a time when the coalition government of TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP is targeting YSRCP social media activists and their supporters.

Several YSRCP leaders, workers and supporters have been arrested for derogatory comments made in the past.

In December 2023, RGV lodged an online complaint with Andhra Pradesh police against activist Kolikapudi Sreenivas Rao for offering a ₹1 crore bounty on his head. He also alleged that TDP and its supremo Chandrababu Naidu's representatives were publicly on supportive TV channels offering monetary contracts to cut people's heads.

RGV had also slammed Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan for a protest outside his office in Hyderabad on 'Vyuham'.