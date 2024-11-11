Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma booked for offensive posts against Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: Report

  • TDP Mandal Parishad Secretary Ramalingam complained Varma who made the alleged derogatory comments last year against then Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu and his family members.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. (File)
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. (File)

A case has Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma by police in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district for allegedly making derogatory posts against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son and state minister Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmini, reported IANS.

The case was filed based on the complaint by a local leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against Varma at Maddipadu Police Station.

According to the report, TDP Mandal Parishad Secretary Ramalingam complained Varma who made the alleged derogatory comments last year against then Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu and his family members. The case is filed under IT Act and took up investigation.

Earlier, as part of the promotions for his movie 'Vyuham', Varma had made the comments on social media.

His movie was released late last year in the run-up to simultaneous polls to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha. Varma's movie is based on the events that led to the tragic death of then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash in 2009 and the subsequent formation of the YSR Congress Party by his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Previous conflicts: 

RGV, who is close to YSR Congress, has been a bitter critic of Chandrababu Naidu and earlier made the movie 'Lakshmi's NTR' on the love and marriage of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR) with Lakshmi Parvathi.

In the film, it was portrayed the controversial role of NTR's son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu who had led a revolt against NTR in 1995 to become the Chief Minister.

On several occasions, RGV allegedly made derogatory comments against Naidu, Lokesh and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, now the Deputy Chief Minister.

The case against RGV has been registered at a time when the coalition government of TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP is targeting YSRCP social media activists and their supporters.

Several YSRCP leaders, workers and supporters have been arrested for derogatory comments made in the past.

In December 2023, RGV lodged an online complaint with Andhra Pradesh police against activist Kolikapudi Sreenivas Rao for offering a 1 crore bounty on his head. He also alleged that TDP and its supremo Chandrababu Naidu's representatives were publicly on supportive TV channels offering monetary contracts to cut people's heads.

RGV had also slammed Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan for a protest outside his office in Hyderabad on 'Vyuham'.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 07:33 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaFilmmaker Ram Gopal Varma booked for offensive posts against Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.6%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.75
    03:51 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1 (0.48%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-0.49%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,349.95
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -637.85 (-1.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.