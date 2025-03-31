Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra arrested on rape charges: ’He is innocent’, says ’victim’ in video

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra was arrested on Sunday in Ghaziabad for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman.

However, the woman later claimed she was never coerced and the accused has been framed.

The complainant in a five-minute video shared on social media claimed Mishra was "innocent" and there was a conspiracy behind his arrest.

The woman also said that though she had been living with Mishra and had fights with him but he never coerced her.

The complainant further said she has filed an affidavit in court to withdraw her case.

About the case Mishra’s bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Monday.

"An FIR was registered against Mishra at Nabi Karim Police Station in central Delhi, based on the complaint of a 28-year-old woman, who alleged abuse, forced abortions and threatening by the accused," police said in a statement.

The woman had been living in with Mishra in Mumbai for the last four years. During the extent of their relationship, Mishra coerced her into undergoing three abortions, she originally alleged.

Mishra, however, later refused to marry her, following which the woman approached police.

Medical records supporting her claims were retrieved from Muzaffarnagar, the police statement said.

During the investigation, police found that the filmmaker was already married and had a family in Mumbai.

The incident that triggered the complaint occurred on February 18, 2025, when the accused allegedly brought the victim to Hotel Shiva in Nabi Karim.

Mishra is accused of having physical relations with the woman during this visit before abandoning her, leading to her filing the police complaint.

Recently, Sanoj Mishra came to the limelight after he had offered a role to a girl, Monalisa, whose pictures from Maha Kumbh mela 2025 went viral on social media.

Earlier in February, an FIR was filed against five persons, including a YouTube channel owner, in Mumbai after director Sanoj Mishra accused them of attempting to defame him and stop his film with 'Maha Kumbh viral girl'.

The first information report (FIR) was filed at the Amboli police station in suburban Mumbai, where Mishra lodged a complaint against them.