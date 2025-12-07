Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt arrested for cheating Rajasthan doctor of ₹30 crore in IVF fraud case

The Udaipur police on Sunday arrested popular filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife from Mumbai in a 30 crore cheating case registered in Rajasthan, an official said, as reported by PTI.

Rajasthan Police will apply for their transit remand in Bandra court on Monday, the Mumbai police official added.

“Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and six others are accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of 30 crore, the official added. Two people have been arrested in the case earlier,” he said.

A team of Udaipur Police, which is probing the case, apprehended Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari on Sunday, he said.

"Murdia, owner of Indira IVF Hospital, wanted to make a biopic on his late wife. He has alleged that he was promised earnings of 200 crore. But nothing materialised, after which Murdia approached Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

