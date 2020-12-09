Filmmakers, exhibitors seek government incentives to tide over covid

NEW DELHI: Filmmakers and theatre owners across India are seeking some incentives from the government to tide over the crisis brought about by the covid-19 pandemic.

The stage for this has been set by the Telangana government. Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced waiver of minimum demand charges against electric power supply to cinema halls since March when theatres had shut down till they reopened, flexible pricing and reimbursement of state GST to small-budget films late last month.

Production houses and cinema owners say it would be greatly beneficial if some of these provisions could be extended to the rest of the country where theatres are shutting down indiscriminately and film production is becoming unviable. Apart from flexible pricing in south Indian states such as Tamil Nadu, exhibitors want reduction in minimum electricity charges which could range up to ₹20 lakh per month, waiver of state GST on ticket prices, subsidies on land and government schemes to protect old theatres.

“Such strategies will have a 360-degree effect on the movie industry," said Kunal Sawhney, senior vice-president at Carnival Cinemas explaining that, for instance, a rebate on ticket prices would enable more people to go to the cinemas, result in more tax generation and employment opportunities, be it housekeeping within theatres to say, public transport facilities.

“We’re hoping that states can agree to let go of the GST on tickets for some time, it would help restart the business and maintain some of the cost after no income for nearly 10 months (because of the pandemic) now," Sawhney pointed out.

For years, states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have worked with a ceiling on ticket prices, between ₹150-160, restricting the kind of differentiated technologies or consumer experiences multiplexes can bring to cinemas there. Pricing a movie the same on a Monday morning as a Sunday evening doesn’t really make sense, Sawhney said.

“The need of the hour is also for the government to step in with adequate covid control so filmmakers can feel confident enough to bring more films to theatres and address the demand of consumers, especially those whom ticket pricing is not holding back," Ajit Andhare, chief operating officer at Viacom18 Studios said.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India that owns a boutique studio Yoodlee Films said it is time for the government to look at the exhibition sector carefully and compassionately given the soft power of cinema in uniting people across geographies and languages. Better policies for theatres will make it easier for people to see more films in the long term. It isn’t enough to only provide subsidies for films to be made, like in the case of Marathi films in Maharashtra or those shot in Uttar Pradesh.

“The knowledge that a film can’t just be pushed out of theatres (for lack of screens) will enable filmmakers to take greater risks. Otherwise, if prime-time slots are only meant for star vehicles, that is not healthy for the sector," Kumar said.

Theatre is an industry that has been around in India since time immemorial and it is not going anywhere despite the current scarcity of content. Such government incentives will bring in fresh investment into the space and will be a welcome step, Pramod Arora, chief growth and strategy officer at PVR Ltd said.

“It would be hugely beneficial if states can allow exhibitors to levy a service charge between ₹25-30 per ticket for the next two years that would be exempt of taxes. What we have lost in nine months cannot be made up in two years but this would help the industry make some sort of a comeback," Arora added.

