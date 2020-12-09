Filmmakers, exhibitors seek government incentives to tide over covid

Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India that owns a boutique studio Yoodlee Films said it is time for the government to look at the exhibition sector carefully and compassionately given the soft power of cinema in uniting people across geographies and languages. Better policies for theatres will make it easier for people to see more films in the long term. It isn’t enough to only provide subsidies for films to be made, like in the case of Marathi films in Maharashtra or those shot in Uttar Pradesh.