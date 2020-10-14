Filmmakers report unsustainable budget spike, time lag in phase 1 of shooting

“There has been no effective reduction in the number of people in the team, instead we have got the crew to work from different zones, first an outer arena such as make-up vans, then immediately outside the set and then those required on set," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India. Saregama, which owns boutique studio Yoodlee, has wrapped up the shoot for four films post the lockdown—Comedy Couple, Zombivali, Agra and Bahut Hua Samman. Kumar said the segregation of people has meant the occupation of more space on set and also slower work progress. The cast and crew are tested after they reach the set, the make-up takes longer and, every couple of hours, work has to be paused for sanitization and disinfection. Apart from a few initial portions, Yoodlee has shot all its films outside Mumbai, in locations like Shimla, Gurugram and a village in Maharashtra. Scenes requiring crowds have been created using CGI and visual effects.