Films monetize trailers, songs, promotional materials on YouTube

According to Deepti Gupta, chief executive of music label Treasure Records,the release date announcement for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan by Yash Raj Films, the trailer for Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, and the song Kesariya, are examples of big-budget films gaining traction from brands and advertisers on YouTube. “Consumers are highly engaged with movie content (on YouTube), particularly music and trailers which make brands more likely to put science behind movie marketing. The publicity of films and how much buzz has been generated after an announcement and before launching a trailer are factors that attract brands and advertisers," she added.