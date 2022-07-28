Films monetize trailers, songs, promotional materials on YouTube

Media industry experts said some highly-anticipated films can make as much as Rs1 crore on the first day of the launch of a trailer, if they get significant views, and brands are looking to associate themselves with tent-pole films,
Blockbusters KGF: Chapter 2 and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Darbar, among others, have monetized their trailers, songs and other promotional material on YouTube, with brands tapping into advertising inventories.
Media industry experts said some highly-anticipated films can make as much as ₹1 crore on the first day of the launch of a trailer, if they get significant views, and brands are looking to associate themselves with tent-pole films, and promotional material is going beyond in-film brand integrations and collaborations with stars.
“Brands, especially pan-India entities, are interested in grabbing eyeballs, and there is enough data on the stars and artistes getting a larger share of views from the audience and can drive the numbers needed to sell to advertisers via partnerships with high-visibility movies," said Shahir Muneer, founder and director, Divo, a south Indian music and marketing firm that has executed brand campaigns for big-ticket films, including KGF 2.
“They can emerge as multi-crore campaigns if it is a single brand exclusively buying the full inventory of a leading film that is expected to organically yield millions of views, though multiple brands can also try and participate in the buyout," Muneer said.
When contacted a YouTube spokesman declined to comment on film producers monetizing promotional material on the platform.
A senior studio executive, seeking anonymity, said such campaigns are a source of revenue for the producers. “At a time everyone is trying to create some kind of viral content, it is good news that even a big trailer can ring in as much as ₹1 crore on the day of a launch."
According to Deepti Gupta, chief executive of music label Treasure Records,the release date announcement for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan by Yash Raj Films, the trailer for Karan Johar’s Brahmastra, and the song Kesariya, are examples of big-budget films gaining traction from brands and advertisers on YouTube. “Consumers are highly engaged with movie content (on YouTube), particularly music and trailers which make brands more likely to put science behind movie marketing. The publicity of films and how much buzz has been generated after an announcement and before launching a trailer are factors that attract brands and advertisers," she added.
Travel, hospitality, ed-tech, fintech, gaming, fast-moving consumers goods and cryptocurrency platforms have taken great interest in partnering for these advertising campaigns.
