Govt 'actively engaged' with RBI on loan restructuring for stressed companies

The RBI and the finance ministry have announced a slew of measures to support businesses to tide over the covid-19 crisis. However, a sustained rise in covid-19 cases, partial lockdown in some states have continued to put businesses and lenders under pressure, with most of them expecting a second round of stimulus from the government. The RBI is also soon expected to take a call on extension of the moratorium that was allowed till August 31. However, many bankers, including HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, have opposed proposals for an extension of the loan repayment moratorium.