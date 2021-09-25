Under the scheme for FY22, about Rs2,600 crore will be provided to northeast and hill states. Of this, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will get Rs400 crore each while the rest in this group have been allocated Rs200 crore each. About Rs7,400 crore has been allotted for rest of the states in proportion to their share of central taxes as per the award of the 15th Finance Commission for FY22. The rest Rs5,000 crore has been earmarked for providing incentives to states for monetisation/recycling of infrastructure assets and disinvestment of state PSEs on a first come first served basis.

