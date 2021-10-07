Fin min releases Rs40,000 cr to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Thursday released Rs40,000 crore to states and union territories with legislature, under the back-to-back loan facility, to meet the shortfall in GST compensation.

On 15 July, it had released ₹75,000 crore. So far this fiscal, Rs1.15 trillion has been released as back to back loan for GST compensation. This is in addition to normal GST compensation being released every two months out of actual cess collection.

Subsequent to the 43rd GST Council Meeting held on 28 May, it had been decided that the Centre would borrow ₹1.59 trillion in FY22 and release it to states and union territories on a back-to-back basis to meet the resource gap due to lesser release of compensation on account of inadequate amount collected in the compensation fund. This amount is as per the principles adopted for a similar facility in FY21, when ₹1.10 trillion was released.

This amount of ₹1.59 trillion to be provided to states as back-to-back loan will be over and above the compensation in excess of ₹1 trillion based on cess collection that is estimated to be released to states and union territories during the current financial year. The sum total of ₹2.59 trillion is expected to exceed the amount of GST compensation accrued in FY22.

“All eligible states and UTs have agreed to the arrangements of funding of the compensation shortfall under the back-to-back loan facility. For effective response and management of covid-19 pandemic and a step-up in capital expenditure all states and UTs have a very important role to play. For assisting the states/UTs in their endeavour, Ministry of Finance has frontloaded the release of assistance under the back-to-back loan facility during FY22 of ₹1,15,000 crore (more than 72% of the total estimated shortfall for the entire year). The balance amount will be released in due course.

The release of ₹40,000 crore made today is funded from central government borrowings in 5-year securities, totalling ₹23,500 crores and 2-year securities for ₹16,500 crore issued in the current financial year, at a weighted average yield of 5.69% and 4.16% per annum respectively. “No additional market borrowing by the Central Government is envisaged on account of this release," the finance ministry said in a statement.

It is expected that this release will help States/UTs plan their public expenditure, among other things, for improving, health infrastructure and taking up infrastructure projects.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.