Fin min releases Rs40,000 cr to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

“All eligible states and UTs have agreed to the arrangements of funding of the compensation shortfall under the back-to-back loan facility. For effective response and management of covid-19 pandemic and a step-up in capital expenditure all states and UTs have a very important role to play. For assisting the states/UTs in their endeavour, Ministry of Finance has frontloaded the release of assistance under the back-to-back loan facility during FY22 of ₹1,15,000 crore (more than 72% of the total estimated shortfall for the entire year). The balance amount will be released in due course.