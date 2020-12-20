Fin ministry grants permission to 5 states to borrow more funds for EODB reforms

Ministry of Finance on Sunday informed that it has granted additional borrowing permissions to five states that have so far completed the stipulated reforms in the Ease of Doing Business. As per the Finance Ministry, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have been granted permission to mobilize additional financial resources to the tune of ₹16,728 crore through open market borrowings.

Ministry of Finance on Sunday informed that it has granted additional borrowing permissions to five states that have so far completed the stipulated reforms in the Ease of Doing Business. As per the Finance Ministry, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have been granted permission to mobilize additional financial resources to the tune of ₹16,728 crore through open market borrowings.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The ministry said, Andhra Pradesh can borrow ₹2,525 crore, Karnataka upto ₹4,509 crore, Madhya Pradesh upto ₹2,373 crore, Tamil Nadu upto 4,813, and Telangana has the permission to borrow ₹2,508.

The Ease of Doing Business is an important indicator of the investment-friendly business climate in the country. Improvements in the ease of doing business will enable faster future growth of the state economy. Therefore, the government in May 2020, decided to link the grant of additional borrowing permissions to states who undertake the reforms to facilitate ease of doing business.

The Government enhanced the borrowing limit of the states by 2 percent of their GSDP to meet resource requirements amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic. Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the states, which includes:

Implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System

Ease of doing business reform

Urban Local body/ utility reforms

Power Sector reforms. So far 10 states have implemented the One Nation One Ration Card System, five States have done Ease of Doing Business reforms, and two States have done local body reforms.

Besides additional borrowing permissions, the states completing three out of the four reforms are entitled to get additional financial assistance under the “Scheme for Financial Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure". Under the Scheme, an amount of ₹2,000 crore is earmarked for this purpose.

To facilitate more states to undertake the reforms and avail additional borrowings, Finance Ministry recently extended the deadline for the states to complete citizen-centric reforms in various sectors.