Fin Secy TV Somanathan says higher investment in Small Saving Schemes aims to benefit Sr citizen, middle class
While presenting the Union Budget 2023, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to extend the maximum deposit limit for the Senior Citizens Saving Scheme.
Finance Secretary TV Somanathan has said that the decision to raise the investment ceilings in small savings schemes is aimed at benefiting senior citizens and the middle class who park funds in safe government deposit schemes offering higher returns than banks.
