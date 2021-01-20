Final certificate of covid-19 vaccination only after second dose: Government

Those being vaccinated for covid-19 will get the final certificate of immunisation only after completion of the second dose, government said on Wednesday. The beneficiary will however get a provisional certificate after receiving the first dose, said Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, ministry of health and family welfare. India has granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to two covid-19 vaccines -- Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin which are being used in the government’s vaccination drive. Both the vaccines are two doses vaccines to be given in an interval of 28 days.

As the Co-WIN platform, especially designed to drive the coronavirus immunisation programme in the country was facing various issues, the government has added a new feature of ‘Allot beneficiary’ in ‘Ongoing session’ for allowing maximum possible number of beneficiaries per session and have better vaccine coverage.

The amendment came in the backdrop of the fact that the states were not able to meet their target of vaccinating 100 beneficiaries in a day. “Pre-registered beneficiary in the database can be added to the session as additional beneficiary over and above the scheduled number of beneficiaries. Person’s name can be searched in the database by mobile number," said Agnani.

The centre has also advised the state authorities to review the daily Training/Sensitization of stakeholders about latest instructions and refinements in software. Various states have chosen different days for the vaccination program. The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against covid-19 as on Wednesday reached 7,868,42 through 14,119 sessions, as per the provisional report. At least 1,12,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 2,353 sessions on the fifth day of nationwide covid-19 vaccination program alone, said Agnani.

At least 82 Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) were reported on Wednesday. AEFI any unexpected medical occurrence which follows immunization which may not be related to vaccine or vaccination process. “So far, four deaths have taken place i.e. two in Karnataka, one in Uttar Pradesh and one in Telangana. While three have not been related to vaccination, the government said that for the one reported from Telangana post mortem is being done," said Agnani.

For better implementation of the covid-19 drive, the centre has advised the district magistrates and District Immunization Officers to hold daily review meetings with the Session Site in charge and Cold Chain Point incharge for taking feedback about overall day’s progress, session planning and scheduling for forthcoming days/week and regular reconciliation of vaccine stocks.

Meanwhile, the number of covid-19 cases continue to rise in the country however at a slower pace. There were 1,97,201 active number of covid-19 cases in the country as on Wednesday which 1.86% of the total cases. This is the lowest after 207 days. The total active cases were 1,97,387 on 27thJune, 2020. At least 72% of these active cases are concentrated in just 5 States.

The country recorded over 13,803 cases since yesterday taking the total tally of cases to 1,05, 96, 607. At least 79.2% of the new cases are concentrated in seven States and UTs. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 6,186. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,294 new cases. Six States/UTs account for 71.6% of new deaths of 162 deaths in last 24 hours taking the total toll to 1,53,980 as on Wednesday. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (50). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 26 and 11 daily deaths, respectively.

