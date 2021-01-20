Final certificate of covid-19 vaccination only after second dose: Government

Those being vaccinated for covid-19 will get the final certificate of immunisation only after completion of the second dose, government said on Wednesday. The beneficiary will however get a provisional certificate after receiving the first dose, said Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, ministry of health and family welfare. India has granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to two covid-19 vaccines -- Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin which are being used in the government’s vaccination drive. Both the vaccines are two doses vaccines to be given in an interval of 28 days.