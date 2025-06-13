Final moments of Air India victims: Vijay Rupani's seated, doc couple smiling, newlywed's goodbye

A routine journey turned into a national tragedy on Thursday when Air India flight AI-171, bound for London, crashed just minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, killing all 242 onboard.

Doc couple Among the victims were 11 passengers from Rajasthan, including families from Udaipur, Banswara, Bikaner, and Balotra. One of the most heart-wrenching losses was that of a family of five from Banswara: Dr Kaumi Vyas, her husband Dr Pratik Joshi, and their three children—Miraya, and five-year-old twin boys Pradyut and Nakul. The family had been preparing to start a new life in London.

Among the passengers were Shubh and Shagun Modi, the son and daughter of marble businessman Sanjeev Modi from Udaipur. The MBA graduates, involved in their father's business, were travelling to London for leisure, officials said.

Another passenger, Vardichand Menaria, a native of Rundeda village in Vallabhnagar, Udaipur district, was also on board. He had recently returned from London and was travelling back along with his associate Prakash Menaria of Rohida village. Both worked in the culinary sector in the UK.

Newlywed couple Among the 242 passengers were 21-year-old Khushboo, a newlywed from Balotra district in Rajasthan. She was travelling to London to begin a new life with her husband, a doctor based in the UK. Ashirwad, Khushboo beta, going to London,” as reported by News18.

British tourists A video has surfaced of the British couple who were aboard the Air India flight, capturing their final moments. In the clip, the couple described their time in India as a “magical experience” filled with “mindblowing things.”

The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

Ex-Gujarat CM's believed last picture A photo believed to be the last image of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, taken aboard by another passenger.

Rupani was reportedly en route to London to reunite with his wife Anjali and daughter. His wife was scheduled to return to India with him after their stay, according to reports.

The passenger plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and reviewed the ground situation, a day after the AI-171 flight bound for London Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport here.

"Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams are working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy," posted PM Modi on X.

Air India plane crash video | Watch “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle,” Air India posted on X.

The Tata group-owned airline has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call 91 8062779200. The Tata Group has announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of each person who lost their lives in the crash.