Final rate hike in upcoming monetary policy? RBI may raise repo rate by 25 bps3 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 06:06 PM IST
- Due to inflationary pressure, since May last year, RBI has hiked the repo rate six times in a row -- taking the total hike to 250 bps. The repo rate has shifted from 4% to a four-year high of 6.50%.
RBI is back in the limelight for its policy rates action. The six-member panel including governor Shaktikanta Das will be announcing the first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY24 later in the week. And once again, a repo rate hike of 25 bps is on the cards. However, this time, many are hoping that April 2023 policy will be the last rate hike of the latest cycle. RBI has kept an 'Arjuna's eye' on inflation and remains nimble in the best interest of the economy.
