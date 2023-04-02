Final rate hike in upcoming monetary policy? RBI may raise repo rate by 25 bps

Srikanth Subramanian, CEO at Kotak Cherry said, "It's been a very busy FY23 for global central banks. On one hand, they had to take an aggressive monetary policy stance by hiking interest rates and withdrawing liquidity from the system, and on the other hand, they had to take steps to protect the banking sector from fears of contagion risk spreading across the financial system. For India, there seems to be a very limited risk of the banking crisis situation considering the stringent regulations around liquidity coverage ratios and capital adequacy requirements."

