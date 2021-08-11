Final report on Kozhikode plane crash to be completed by August end

NEW DELHI: The final report on the probe into the crash of Air India aircraft at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport, on 7 August 2020, is likely to be completed by the end of this month, minister of state (civil aviation) V.K. Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"The Director General, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under Rule 11 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, had appointed an Investigator-in-Charge assisted by other Investigators to inquire into the circumstances of the Air India Express accident at Kozhikode Airport on 7 August, 2020 by order dated 13.08.2020 and submit the report to AAIB," Singh said in a written response. "The investigation by AAIB is in progress and is likely to be completed by August 2021."

An Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 191 people had skidded off a wet runway while landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala in August last year and crashed into a ravine, breaking into two and leaving at least 20 people dead and several critically injured.

The final probe report on the crash was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic and other reasons. The report was originally supposed to be submitted by AAIB in January 2021.

On Wednesday, Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that an inspection team from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had visited the Calicut airport earlier to review the wide body aircraft operations at the airport.

"In its report, the team made eight observations, which were forwarded to the airport operator. The available runway length for landing and take-off at Calicut airport presently is 2700 meters. This length of runway is sufficient for operations of Code-C and Code -D aircraft, however, Code-E aircraft can be operated with load penalty," he said.

"At Calicut airport, operations with Code-C and Code -E have taken place, whereas, as of now, no operator has requested for Code D operations," he added.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Code C aircraft are ones that have wingspan of 24-36 metres, with aircraft like Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, while Code D aircraft are ones with wingspan of 36-52 metres, and include planes such as Boeing 767, and Airbus A310. Code E aircraft have wingspan between 52 metres and 65 metres, and are the likes Boeing 777, Boeing 787, and Airbus A330.

