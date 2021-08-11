Final report on Kozhikode plane crash to be completed by August end

"The Director General, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under Rule 11 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, had appointed an Investigator-in-Charge assisted by other Investigators to inquire into the circumstances of the Air India Express accident at Kozhikode Airport on 7 August, 2020 by order dated 13.08.2020 and submit the report to AAIB," Singh said in a written response. "The investigation by AAIB is in progress and is likely to be completed by August 2021."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}