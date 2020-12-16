Finally, good news on white-collar jobs

NEW DELHI :
An accounting software company seeking to build a new website got in touch with an applicant at the end of September. Over the next month, executives from the company called several times to understand if she would fit in. The list of tasks was long. The potential recruit needed to work on a new user interface, the website content, marketing on social media, and communications.
“Earlier, job descriptions had five points. Now, there are many paragraphs. You feel scared. It is many people’s jobs rolled into one," the applicant who didn’t want to be identified said.
