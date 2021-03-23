An amended Finance Bill 2021 passed by Parliament on 23rd March imposed minimum equity holding requirements on ULIPs with high premiums. The original Finance Bill had stipulated that ULIPs with annual premiums over ₹2.5 lakh would lose their tax exempt status on maturity proceeds under Section 10(10)(D) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Such ULIPs would be taxed on par with equity mutual funds. The amendment further lays down that such high premium ULIPs would need to meet certain minimum equity holding thresholds to be treated on par with equity mutual funds when it comes to capital gains tax. These minimum thresholds would have to be satisfied throughout the term of the insurance policy.

"Budget 2021 made ULIPs with annual premiums over ₹2.5 taxable on par with equity mutual funds. However the amendment to the Finance Bill further specifies that such ULIPs need to either have 65% of their assets in equity if they are directly investing in stocks or 90% of their assets in equity if they are investing indirectly in stocks through instruments like ETFs (on par with Fund-of-Funds)," said Gautam Nayak, Partner, CNK and Associates LLP. "If they fail to meet these conditions, returns in them will be treated as capital gains from any other asset. Hence they will be taxed at slab rate if held for less than 3 years and at 20% with indexation if held for longer," he added.

"High ticket insurance policies are a very small part of the market. I would estimate that policies with premiums over ₹2.5 lakh are less than 10% of the industry's sales. Apart from this, there is a possibility that investors will split their purchase into multiple policies below ₹2.5 lakh to avail the full tax exemption on ULIPs," said Kapil Mehta, co founder, SecureNow Broker Pvt Ltd.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via