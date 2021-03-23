"Budget 2021 made ULIPs with annual premiums over ₹2.5 taxable on par with equity mutual funds. However the amendment to the Finance Bill further specifies that such ULIPs need to either have 65% of their assets in equity if they are directly investing in stocks or 90% of their assets in equity if they are investing indirectly in stocks through instruments like ETFs (on par with Fund-of-Funds)," said Gautam Nayak, Partner, CNK and Associates LLP. "If they fail to meet these conditions, returns in them will be treated as capital gains from any other asset. Hence they will be taxed at slab rate if held for less than 3 years and at 20% with indexation if held for longer," he added.