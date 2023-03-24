Finance Bill passed without discussion4 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:32 PM IST
The amendments to the Finance Bill include the imposition of short-term capital gains tax on the interest income from debt mutual funds and higher securities transaction tax (STT) on options and futures trade, among others
The Finance Bill 2023 was approved by a voice vote in Lok Sabha on Friday, enacting the tax proposals of the 2023-24 Union budget without discussion, as opposition protests continued to disrupt the budget session of Parliament.
