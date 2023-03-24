Finance Bill passed without discussion

Further, in a bid to assuage unit holders of REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts), the Centre has made changes to the budget proposal to tax distribution from the business trust as income from other sources. This is now proposed to be treated as a return of capital by reducing the cost of acquisition of the units, as far as the issue price of the units, an official said, adding that any amount received in excess of the issue price would be taxable as income.