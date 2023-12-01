Finance Commission mandate based on suggestions from states: Finance secretary TV Somanathan
He explained that some states had urged the union government to not include any additional terms that they feared could impinge on their fiscal autonomy.
New Delhi: The union government kept the terms of reference of the 16th Finance Commission short and direct, and gave the Constitutional body the complete freedom decide on devolution of funds based on suggestions from states, finance secretary TV Somanathan said on Thursday. Somanathan added that the government held extensive consultations with the states and was sensitive to their suggestions.