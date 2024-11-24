News
Finance COP fails to offer adequate finance to developing countries for climate action
Puja Das 5 min read 24 Nov 2024, 08:37 PM IST
SummaryCOP29 in Baku ended with a disappointing consensus on climate finance, offering only $300 billion annually by 2035.
New Delhi: After an extension and over two weeks of intense negotiations, the 29th UN climate change conference or COP29 in Baku finally reached a consensus on a new collective quantified goals (NCQG) on climate finance but disappointed developing countries with only $300 billion per year by 2035 as against a required $1.3 trillion.
