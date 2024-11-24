“Current NDCs will require $7 trillion. By 2035, NDCs are to be revised at least twice, so the needs will be much greater. Unlike NDC revisions, there is no provision for revising the $ 300 billion target every five years. This sends a negative signal for raising ambition. It would not be surprising if the collective enhancement in NDC 3.0 ambition by developing countries is only symbolic or absolutely conditional," said Manish Shrivastva, senior fellow, earth science and climate change, at New Delhi-based The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).