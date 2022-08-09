These new-age digital skills will boost career value, and increase your salary

Professional education firm Imarticus Learning said that 70% of young professionals are aiming to upskill themselves post the 2020 Covid pandemic
No matter what industry you work in or what job you have, it is important to know which specific skills you will need to get ahead. Besides, an organisation can only thrive on the back of skilled employees, and the only way to keep up their productivity is to keep sharpening their skills. In a world where technology advances with every passing day, employees need to keep updating their domain knowledge to keep their work performance up to the mark. As per People Matters, Professional education firm Imarticus Learning said that 70% of young professionals are aiming to upskill themselves post the 2020 Covid pandemic amid the growing demand for new-age digital skills.
Here's what the report said:
1. As per the report's findings, the courses in finance, data science, analytics, technology, and management are the five programmes that are witnessing maximum enrolments.
2. Whereas skills such as data science, supply chain management, full stack development, cybersecurity, and digital marketing remained the most sought skills for young professioanls and fresh graduates across the industries.
3. The news report said that people with any of the above-mentioned skills were able to land a better-paying job with a 67% hike n their salary.
4. Further, there has been an increasing trend among young professionals to upskill themselves, especially after the pandemic.
5. The report noted that the demand for upskilling is picking pace in tier 2 cities with more companies hiring talent beyond metro cities.
6. Upskilling can help young professionals and new graduates with new-age digital skills can act as a catalyst within the organisation, the report noted.
The demand for upskilling is expected to further increase in 2022 as new technology concepts such as Web 3.0 and metaverse take centre stage, creating new job opportunities for developers, engineers globally. Web 3.0 is the third generation of the Internet and it is expected to be a decentralized version where people have control over their data, is more transparent, and accessible to all.
The intent to upskill has already touched a record high this year with 79% professionals, including freshers, planning to upskill themselves, as jobs in newer domains emerge, said a report titled ‘Upskilling Outlook in India 2022’ by Great Learning, an edtech company for higher education and professional upskilling.
