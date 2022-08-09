These new-age digital skills will boost career value, and increase your salary

No matter what industry you work in or what job you have, it is important to know which specific skills you will need to get ahead. Besides, an organisation can only thrive on the back of skilled employees, and the only way to keep up their productivity is to keep sharpening their skills. In a world where technology advances with every passing day, employees need to keep updating their domain knowledge to keep their work performance up to the mark. As per People Matters, Professional education firm Imarticus Learning said that 70% of young professionals are aiming to upskill themselves post the 2020 Covid pandemic amid the growing demand for new-age digital skills.

