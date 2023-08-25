Finance minister launches HSBC India's green hydrogen partnerships1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST
The two partnerships will focus on projects that will help prioritise green hydrogen as a strategic alternative fuel, the bank said
Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday launched HSBC India’s strategic partnerships to enable innovation in green hydrogen, partnering with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation (SSEF), the bank said in a statement.